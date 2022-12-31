I’m a bad loser, former Pakistan captain gets scolded at home

Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and captain Ramiz Raja has admitted that he’s a “bad loser” and gets scolded at home as he can’t stand watching the national team lose.

He conceded that his emotions get the better of him sometimes and “I offend everybody completely”.

Ramiz, who was only recently removed as PCB chairman, even went as far as saying that he feels like hitting the people around him when the men in green lose a match.

“So, if they lose, I just can’t take it. I’m a bad loser,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick. “I feel like hitting people around me when I see Pakistan losing. I am a very terrible watcher actually. I get scolded at home because I offend everybody completely.”

Pakistan are currently playing a two-Test series against New Zealand. The first match, which was held in Karachi, ended as a draw on Friday.

The second Test will begin on January 2 and also be played in Karachi.

Following the Test series, the two sides will play three ODIs, which will take place from January 9 to 13.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Why didn’t the coaches work on this with Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran Akmal points out obvious weakness the Pakistan star has

Was removing Ramiz Raja as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman the right decision? Yes! No! Was removing Ramiz Raja as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman the right decision? Yes! 290 ( 64.02 % ) No! 163 ( 35.98 % )

Like this: Like Loading...