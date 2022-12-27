Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan batsman Sadiq Mohammad believes that Pakistan big-hitting duo Asif Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed “should be rested for good”.

Explaining why he doesn’t want them in the team, he pointed out that they have been picked for away tours on a regular basis, but haven’t been able to live up to expectations.

With plenty of other talented players waiting in the wings, Sadiq wants to see other cricketers get an opportunity to shine instead of always seeing the same guys get opportunity after opportunity.

“They are selected in the team for all away tours although they haven’t done well. I think that they should be rested for good,” he told The News as quoted by Cricwick.

Following a 3-0 Test series loss to England, Pakistan’s next assignment will be a home series against New Zealand, which will consist of two Tests and three ODIs.

The first Test got underway on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: PCB did nothing, Shahid Afridi makes shocking claim about Pakistan superstar Shaheen Shah Afridi’s knee injury

What are your thoughts on Asif Ali? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Asif Ali? He is really good! 6 ( 11.11 % ) He is ok! 13 ( 24.07 % ) He is overrated! 35 ( 64.81 % )

Like this: Like Loading...