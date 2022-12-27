Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ex-South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs said he wonders if Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf would be capable of hitting 160 kph.

Rauf is among the quickest bowlers Pakistan have and has come close to bowling at 155 kph in the past.

While clocking 160 kph will be a tough ask, especially since there are so few bowlers who have actually done it, Gibbs feels that the 29-year-old could be one of the few candidates who could achieve that feat.

“Wonder if Haris Rauf could clock 160 kph,” he said on Twitter.

Rauf made his Test debut in the recent three-Test series against England, but only played one match as he suffered a quad injury that ruled him out for the rest of the series.

Since he is still recovering, he was not selected for the two-Test series against New Zealand, which began on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

