Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said Pakistan captain Babar Azam oozes confidence when batting and can give a confidence boost to others who bat with him.

Azam is currently leading Pakistan in their Test series against New Zealand and made a brilliant 161 not out on the opening day of the first Test in Karachi, which came off 277 deliveries and included 15 boundaries and a six.

Prior to that, he made 348 runs in three Tests against England, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 58.

Aaqib also pointed out that he feels the 28-year-old should bat in the middle order in T20Is instead of opening with Mohammad Rizwan.

Since Pakistan have not been able to find batsmen who can perform consistently in the middle order, Aaqib admitted it might be time for Azam to push himself down the order.

“The performance of Babar Azam in the middle order will also give confidence to others who’ll bat [alongside] him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

