Newly-appointed Pakistan interim chief selector Shahid Afridi claimed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did nothing and made Shaheen Shah Afridi pay for all his expenses when he travelled to England to undergo rehabilitation for his knee injury.
Shaheen initially injured his knee during Pakistan’s Test series in Sri Lanka in July and subsequently went to England to see a specialist.
Shahid further claimed that he even arranged for a doctor to get in contact with the left-arm seamer when he was in the UK.
“He has gone to England on his own and on his own ticket and is staying there on his own expenses,” he told Samaa News as quoted by Cricwick.
“I arranged the doctor from here and he then contacted him and is doing everything on his own. The PCB is not doing anything.”
Shaheen re-injured his knee again in the 2022 T20 World Cup final against England, which Pakistan lost by five wickets.
He was ruled out of the recent three-Test series against England, which Pakistan lost 3-0.
The 22-year-old pace spearhead was also not picked for the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand, which started on Monday in Karachi.
Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood
