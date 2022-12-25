Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Newly-appointed Pakistan interim chief selector Shahid Afridi claimed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) did nothing and made Shaheen Shah Afridi pay for all his expenses when he travelled to England to undergo rehabilitation for his knee injury.

Shaheen initially injured his knee during Pakistan’s Test series in Sri Lanka in July and subsequently went to England to see a specialist.

Shahid further claimed that he even arranged for a doctor to get in contact with the left-arm seamer when he was in the UK.

“He has gone to England on his own and on his own ticket and is staying there on his own expenses,” he told Samaa News as quoted by Cricwick.

“I arranged the doctor from here and he then contacted him and is doing everything on his own. The PCB is not doing anything.”

Shaheen re-injured his knee again in the 2022 T20 World Cup final against England, which Pakistan lost by five wickets.

He was ruled out of the recent three-Test series against England, which Pakistan lost 3-0.

The 22-year-old pace spearhead was also not picked for the upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand, which started on Monday in Karachi.

Pakistan Squad for New Zealand Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wonder if he could hit 160 kph, Herschelle Gibbs on Pakistan bowler already bowling close to 155 kph

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48190 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 300755 ( 75.98 % ) Steve Smith 6866 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8605 ( 2.17 % ) Kane Williamson 13961 ( 3.53 % ) Joe Root 3047 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2837 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1283 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2450 ( 0.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1294 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3366 ( 0.85 % ) Kagiso Rabada 789 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2397 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...