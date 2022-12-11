Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir believes Pakistan have the “best bowling attack” since Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are all capable of bowling at speeds over 140 kph.

In fact, Afridi and Rauf have been clocked at speeds surpassing 150 kph, while Naseem is within touching distance of that mark.

With this in mind, Gambhir acknowledged that Pakistan’s “biggest strength” is their pace line-up.

“Pakistan has the best bowling attack especially when you talk about pace bowling. Pakistan is the only team with 3 140 plus bowlers. Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah & Shaheen Afridi, all can bowl at a good speed. Their fast bowling is their biggest strength,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Afridi is currently sidelined with a knee injury that he suffered in the 2022 T20 World Cup final, while Rauf will miss the rest of the ongoing three-Test series against England with a quad injury he sustained in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

As for Naseem, he was ruled out of the second Test, which is currently taking place in Multan, due to a shoulder niggle.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

