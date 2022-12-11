Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is already scarily good with the bat, but England superstar Joe Root firmly believes that the 28-year-old will keep getting better.

Azam was in fine form in the first Test against England in Rawalpindi as he struck a superb 136, which came off 168 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six.

Having already scored his eighth Test century in just 43 matches, Root feels that the best is yet to come from the Pakistan skipper.

“Few of the other players in the England squad, and I feel like the best is yet to come from him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the first Test by 74 runs and will be aiming to bounce back in the second Test, which started on Friday in Multan.

In the first innings of the second Test, Azam continued his good run of form as he made 75 off 95 deliveries, which included 10 boundaries and a six.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

