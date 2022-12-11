Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan big-hitter Iftikhar Ahmed said there is too much finger-pointing aimed at him.

He feels that his performances have not been that bad to warrant so much criticism from people.

However, rather than lash out at his critics, he instead chooses to “take positives out of it”.

In the 2022 T20 World Cup, the 32-year-old scored 114 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 51, at an average of 22.80 and a strike-rate of 122.58.

He also took one wicket at an average of 28 and an economy rate of 7.30.

“My performances are not as bad as the amount of finger-pointing at me. Those who talk negatively about me, I take positives out of it,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan are currently in the midst of a three-Test series against England, where they find themselves trailing 1-0 after losing the first Test by 74 runs.

The second Test got underway on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

