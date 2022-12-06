Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former batsman Mudassar Nazar said Pakistan should refuse to play against India at all levels.

This comes after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, stated that India won’t travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup,

In response to this, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said the men in green will consider withdrawing from the 2023 World Cup in India if this happens.

Given the current stalemate, Nazar feels that all cricketing ties between India and Pakistan should be severed and that the two arch-rivals shouldn’t play each other at all.

“Pakistan could not get support from other boards on issues with India because the purpose of other boards is to fill their own pockets,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“We must now make our own decisions without regard for financial blackmail. I believe we should now refuse to play India at any level.

“Looking at what happened with Ganguly in the recent Indian board elections, it is clear that the BJP is interfering in India’s and the Asian Cricket Council’s affairs. Regarding the Asia Cup, ACC President Jay Shah appears to be constantly overstepping. This attitude may turn out to be harmful to the ACC.”

Pakistan are currently playing a three-Test series against England on home soil.

They lost the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs.

The second Test will begin on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

