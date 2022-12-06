Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said Pakistan’s middle order batsmen have been the team’s Achilles heel in T20Is as they have not performed consistently.

Many people have pointed to captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for not scoring fast enough when they open the batting.

However, Hussain insisted that the duo are the not problem. Instead, it is the fact that the big-hitters in the middle order can’t build on the platform they set.

“Pakistan’s openers aren’t the problem. It’s the middle-order, they aren’t picking leg-spinners like Hasaranga in the Asia Cup and Adil Rashid… and that’s where the wheels are coming off,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan are currently playing England in a three-Test series on home soil.

They lost the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs.

The second Test will get underway on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

