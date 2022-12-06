Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

India batting great Virender Sehwag said there is a “sense of calmness” in Pakistan captain Babar Azam that is similar to Virat Kohli.

He noted that both batsmen are cool customers when out at the crease and don’t allow anything to faze them.

Azam showed this in the first Test against England as he wasn’t put off by England’s first innings total of 657.

Instead, he shouldered the responsibility that comes with being captain and struck a spectacular 136, which came off 168 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six.

“There is a sense of calmness whenever Virat Kohli bats and you get something similar when watching Babar,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Despite Azam’s heroic effort, Pakistan lost the first Test by 74 runs.

The second Test will begin on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

