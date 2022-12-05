Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

World Cup winning Pakistan captain Imran Khan said the sky’s the limit for current skipper Babar Azam as he can “go anywhere from here”.

Azam is one of the elite batsmen in the game right now and regularly makes the cut when people name their Fab Four.

He regained his form in the ongoing first Test against England as he scored a magnificent 136 in the first innings, which came off 168 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six.

Pakistan were set 343 runs to win and Azam was dismissed early on in the chase as he was caught behind off the bowling of England captain Ben Stokes for four runs.

Having broken so many records already, Imran has been so impressed with what the 28-year-old has accomplished in such a short period of time.

“He could go anywhere from here,” he told Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are 263 runs away from victory heading into the final day of the first Test.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Struggles towards the off-side, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan batsman who targets the leg side

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48130 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 300284 ( 75.99 % ) Steve Smith 6852 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8554 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13955 ( 3.53 % ) Joe Root 3043 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2837 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1280 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2407 ( 0.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1277 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3341 ( 0.85 % ) Kagiso Rabada 787 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2397 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...