Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah said he will keep learning from England fast bowler James Anderson.

Anderson is the most successful fast bowler in Test history and continues to excel in the longest format despite being 40 years old.

Having enjoyed an exceptional career and taken an unbelievable number of wickets, Naseem, who is just 19, wants to pick up all the advice he can from the England pace maestro.

“I have learned from him and will [continue to] learn from him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan and England are playing a three-Test series, which began on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

In the first Test, Naseem took three wickets in the first innings and followed that up with two more in the second.

As for Anderson, he claimed one wicket in the first innings and went wicketless in the two overs he bowled on day four.

Heading into the final day, Pakistan need 263 runs to win.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: A wonderful bowler, Brendon McCullum on Pakistan wicket-taking hero

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 1272 ( 68.91 % ) He is ok! 407 ( 22.05 % ) He is overrated! 167 ( 9.05 % )

Like this: Like Loading...