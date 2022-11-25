Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Entertaining Pakistan big-hitter Shahid Afridi has picked three players who can replace Babar Azam as T20I captain.

Afridi feels that Azam should give up the leadership role in the shortest format to focus on his batting.

While this may lead to questions about who can succeed him, Afridi has already thought ahead and found a few candidates who are fit for the job.

Unsurprisingly, he chose Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan as they captain the Multan Sultans and Islamabad United respectively in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The other player he selected was Shan Masood, an experienced batsman who has only recently been included in Pakistan’s T20 squad.

“We have other players who can lead the T20I team, like Shadab, Rizwan, and even Shan,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green recently competed at the 2022 T20 World Cup, where they bounced back from back-to-back losses in their first two games to reach the final. However, they could not go all the way as England defeated them by five wickets to be crowned champions.

They will now face England in a three-Test series, which begins on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

