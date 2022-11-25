Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq said his son Ali Razzaq has done well in Under-19 cricket.

Abdul sees plenty of potential in his son, who recently played in the Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

The 18-year-old scored 49 runs in five matches for the Bahawalpur Royals, which included a top score of 44, at an average of 24.50 and a strike-rate of 96.07.

Having done well at the Under-19 level, Ali will no doubt be looking to continue climbing the ranks and following in his father’s footsteps to play for Pakistan.

“He also did well for the U-19 side,” Abdul was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

The Pakistan team will be in action in December when they take on England in three Tests on home soil.

The first match starts on December 1.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

