Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has told Babar Azam to resign as T20 captain.

His comments come after Pakistan made it to the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup, where they lost to England by five wickets.

Even though the team came roaring back from the brink of elimination after losing their first two group matches to India and Zimbabwe, Azam was nowhere near his best throughout the tournament.

The 28-year-old struggled with the bat and ended up making 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

With this in mind, Afridi believes that he should give up the captaincy in T20 Internationals and “focus on his batting”.

“Babar Azam should quit the T20I captaincy and focus on his batting,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

