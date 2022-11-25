Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne admitted that Pakistan superstar Babar Azam’s batting in all formats of the game is “pretty impressive”.

Azam has developed a reputation as one of the top run-scorers in the game, which he did by scoring consistently and in all types of conditions.

His ability to thrive in Tests, ODIs or T20 Internationals is something that Labuschagne finds incredibly admirable.

“Babar Azam, he’s pretty good. Like his all-format play is pretty impressive,” he said in a a video released by Fox Cricket.

Azam recently featured in the T20 World Cup, where he captained Pakistan to the final against England, which they lost by five wickets.

Personally, the 28-year-old would have hoped for a better performance with the bat as he was limited to 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Next up for Pakistan will be three Tests against England, which will be held from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

