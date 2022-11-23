Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan great Wasim Akram said India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is an outstanding cricketer as he can hit speeds of 140 kph when bowling and is “an electrifying fielder” as well.

Pandya recently represented India in the T20 World Cup, where they qualified for the semi-finals before losing to England, who went on to lift the trophy for the second time.

The 29-year-old made 128 runs in six matches, which included a top score of 63, at an average of 25.60 and a strike-rate of 131.95.

On the bowling front, he finished with eight wickets at an average of 18.25 and an economy rate of 8.11.

“Talking about Hardik, he has pace (clocks 140 kph) and he is also an electrifying fielder,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

England beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final and will now tour the country for three Tests in December.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Identified him as a lethal prospect in Test cricket, Mohammad Wasim on 154 kph Pakistan firebolt

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48093 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 300228 ( 76 % ) Steve Smith 6850 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8550 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13953 ( 3.53 % ) Joe Root 3042 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2835 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1279 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2393 ( 0.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1277 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3335 ( 0.84 % ) Kagiso Rabada 787 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2397 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...