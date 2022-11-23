Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been nothing short of exceptional in all three formats of the game.

Currently, Azam has a batting average of 47.30 in Test cricket, 59.79 in ODIs and 41.41 in T20 Internationals.

Most recently, he featured in the 2022 T20 World Cup, but failed to excel with the bat as he scored 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

“Babar, I think in all three formats of cricket for Pakistan, I think he’s been absolutely exceptional,” Lyon said in a a video released by Fox Cricket.

Even though Azam had a disappointing time with the bat in the T20 World Cup, Pakistan still managed to make it to the final, where they lost to England by five wickets.

They will now face England in a three-Test series on home soil from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

