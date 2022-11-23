Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim believes fast bowler Haris Rauf “can be lethal in Test cricket” as he is capable of bowling at speeds close to 155 kph.

Rauf is a regular face in limited overs cricket, but has yet to make his Test debut.

However, with pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi out of action for the foreseeable future after injuring his knee in the T20 World Cup final, it is likely that Rauf will be given the opportunity to play the longest format as Pakistan take on England in three Tests in December.

“Haris is one of those fast bowlers who has been with the team and we have identified that he can be lethal in Test cricket as well,” Wasim was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

In the T20 World Cup, the 29-year-old took eight wickets in seven matches at an average of 22.25 and an economy rate of 6.84.

When it comes to his first-class career, Rauf has claimed 31 wickets in eight matches at an average of 27.64.

Pakistan’s three-Test series against England will take place from December 1 to 21.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

