Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf said he doesn’t pay attention to all the criticism directed towards him as it is people’s job to talk.

Rauf has become one of the key members of the pace attack, especially considering he is capable of bowling at speeds close to 155 kph. The 29-year-old has also developed a reputation of taking wickets at crucial times.

In the T20 World Cup, he had a solid campaign as he finished with eight wickets in seven matches at an average of 22.25 and an economy rate of 6.84.

“It is people’s job to talk, so they will talk. You face criticism in any sport you play,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“So we try not to listen to them (ex-players and pundits) much and play our game. Even some positive talk can hurt you and negative talk can also hurt you.”

In the next couple of months, Rauf may have to step up and lead the fast bowling line-up in Shaheen Shah Afridi’s absence as the left-arm seamer suffered a knee injury in the T20 World Cup final against England.

Afridi is set to miss the Test series against England and New Zealand, which may open the door for Rauf to make his Test debut – something he has been wanting to do.

