Senior wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has called on Babar Azam to quit as Pakistan captain.

His comments come after the men in green lost to England by five wickets in the T20 World Cup final.

However, Pakistan did well to even qualify for the final, especially considering that they were facing an early exit when they lost their first two group stage matches to India and Zimbabwe.

They turned their campaign around by beating Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh before taking down New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Despite their stunning fightback, Akmal still feels that Azam should step down as captain.

“If he considers me an elder brother, Babar Azam should quit captaincy after [the] World Cup,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“If Babar or my uncle understands this, the former should step down as captain. He should focus on his game like Virat Kohli has.”

