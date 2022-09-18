Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan fast bowling coach Shaun Tait said pace bowler Haris Rauf is eagerly waiting for his chance to play Test cricket.

Rauf has become a regular face in Pakistan’s limited overs squads and has been one of the team’s most dangerous bowlers as he takes wickets regularly and is capable of bowling at speeds over 150 kph.

In the recent Asia Cup, he took eight wickets in six matches at an average of 19.12.

There was a possibility of Rauf making his Test debut in the first Test against Australia in March, but he was ruled out of the match after testing positive for COVID-19.

Given the way he has been performing in white-ball cricket, there is a chance that the selectors could let the 28-year-old show what he can do in the longest format.

“Haris Rauf is so excited to make a claim in Test cricket,” Tait told ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a seven-match T20 series against England.

Karachi will host the first four matches from September 20 to 25, while the other three games will be held in Lahore from September 28 to October 2.

The men in green will then travel to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh, with all the games being played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan also announced their side for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will start on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

ALSO CHECK OUT: They were excellent last season, Shaun Tait on two of Pakistan’s premier fast bowlers

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 1016 ( 54.92 % ) He is ok! 525 ( 28.38 % ) He is overrated! 309 ( 16.7 % )

Like this: Like Loading...