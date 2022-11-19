Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan veteran Kamran Akmal said if Babar Azam continues captaining the team, he “might not be around for too long” as a batsman.

Akmal is worried that the 28-year-old’s form with the bat will suffer if he keeps leading the team in the future.

Due to this, the 40-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has advised Azam to step down as captain.

“If you want him to be the captain of the team, Pakistan cricket will have to bear a big loss as he might not be around for too long (as a batter),” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam was recently in action during the 2022 T20 World Cup, where Pakistan fought their way to the final before losing to England by five wickets.

However, he didn’t enjoy a lot of success with the bat as he accumulated 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

