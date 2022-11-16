Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said his average pace has been around 135 to 140 kph as he is still getting back into full rhythm.

He spent a few months out of action with a knee injury and only returned in the T20 World Cup, where he took 11 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.09 and an economy rate of 6.15.

The 22-year-old noted that it’s difficult to give maximum effort immediately after coming back and added that as he feels more comfortable, his overall performance will continue improving.

“The average pace was around 135-140 kph; I am trying to get back to full fitness. Match fitness is different,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan managed to make it to the T20 World Cup final, but lost to England by five wickets.

However, they are now likely to be without Afridi for quite some time as he re-injured his knee in the final.

He is set to miss the Test series against England and New Zealand, both of which will be held in Pakistan from December to January.

