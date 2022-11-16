Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes spinner Shadab Khan can play a massive role for the men in green in ODIs.

His comments come after he applauded Pakistan’s decision to promote the 24-year-old up the batting order.

Shadab was initially moved up to number six, but recently batted as high as number four in the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Hafeez praised head coach Saqlain Mushtaq for moving him up the order and now hopes to see him play more handy knocks with the bat.

“Good to see Shadab Khan batting at No. 6 in ODIs. By promoting him at number 6 and with his bowling skills, he can play a massive role in ODI cricket for Pakistan. Well done Saqlain Mushtaq,” he said on Twitter.

In the T20 World Cup, Shadab was one of Pakistan’s top performers as he took 11 wickets in seven matches at an average of 15 and an economy rate of 6.34.

He also scored 98 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike-rate of 168.96.

