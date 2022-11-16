Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mahela Jayawardene said he would put his money on Pakistan captain Babar Azam to achieve the incredible feat of being ranked the number one batsman in all three formats.

Azam is already at the top of the table in ODIs and sits in third place in Tests and fourth in T20 Internationals.

However, while Jayawardene has backed him, the Sri Lankan great said that there are “some good quality players” who will keep the pressure on Pakistan batting extraordinaire.

“I would put my money on him at least for a little while to hold to all three but there are some good quality players around who will keep pushing him,” he told The ICC Review.

Azam recently captained Pakistan to the T20 World Cup final, where they lost to England by five wickets.

The 28-year-old wasn’t at his usual best in the competition as he mustered 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

