Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rumman Raees revealed Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif didn’t know about “seam and swing” in the first three to four years of his career.

He confirmed that Asif told him this, even though the 39-year-old became one of the best swing specialists the country ever produced.

Asif looked on track to become a Pakistan great, but his career was ended when he was indicted in a spot-fixing scandal back in 2010.

While he tried to revive his international career after that, it never came to fruition.

Many international cricketers praised Asif for the raw talent he had, including legendary South Africa batsman Hashim Amla and iconic England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

“Mohammad Asif told me he was unaware of seam and swing in the initial three to four years of his career but later excelled in it,” Raees told Geo News as quoted by Cricwick.

The Pakistan team are currently taking part in the T20 World Cup, where they have managed to keep their hopes of making the semi-finals alive after beating South Africa by 33 runs via the D/L method on Thursday.

Their next match will be against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

