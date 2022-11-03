Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted that pace bowler Hasan Ali’s form has not been great as of late.

Hasan has failed to live up to expectations with the ball and despite being given plenty of chances to rediscover his form, he hasn’t been able to.

As a result, he was dropped from the national team and is now playing domestic cricket in Pakistan.

“His form hasn’t been great,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Hasan is currently representing Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has taken nine wickets in four matches at an average of 40.88.

Pakistan are now taking part in the T20 World Cup in Australia and managed to keep their semi-finals hopes alive with a 33-run win over South Africa via the D/L method.

They will be in action again on Sunday when they take on Bangladesh in Adelaide.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

