Former India left-arm seamer Irfan Pathan has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam for showing his support for Virat Kohli.

This comes after Azam took to Twitter to tell Kohli to “stay strong” as the former India captain was struggling to score runs consistently.

Pathan applauded the 28-year-old and said he will forever be remembered for this.

“You will be remembered for this,” he said on Twitter.

Azam is currently playing in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where his side are in a spot of bother after losing to India by four wickets and Zimbabwe by one run.

The men in green will be aiming to secure their first win of the tournament when they face the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

