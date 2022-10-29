Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said he doesn’t see anyone being able to stop India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

Pant has become one of India’s key players and has played a number of match-winning innings.

While the Rawalpindi Express is a big fan of what Pant is doing, he admitted that the 25-year-old’s biggest weakness is himself.

“He can only stop himself now from here, I don’t think anyone else can,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

In the T20 series against South Africa, Pant scored 27 runs the one time he batted.

He is now part of India’s squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, but has yet to play a game as Dinesh Karthik is being picked ahead of him as the go-to wicketkeeper-batsman.

