Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ex-Pakistan batsman Younis Ahmed said everyone wants to see left-arm fast bowler back at his dominant best during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Afridi was out of action for the last couple of months with a right knee ligament injury.

It caused him to miss the Asia Cup, the seven-match T20 series against England and the T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Since the 22-year-old is a key member of the team and the leader of the bowling attack, Younis is hopeful that he can return with a bang and steal the spotlight throughout the T20 World Cup.

“We all want to see Shaheen fully fit and in full rhythm for this important event,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi has gone wicketless in Pakistan’s first two World Cup matches – a four-wicket loss to India and a one-run loss to Zimbabwe.

Having suffered back-to-back defeats, the men in green will need to defeat the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

