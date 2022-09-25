Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan captain Babar Azam sent a message of support to India batsman Virat Kohli while he was going through a rough patch of form.

Kohli was being heavily criticised by many people, who targeted his technique and suggested that he take a break from the sport.

In a gracious move, Azam encouraged the former India captain to “stay strong” in the midst of the storm he was going through.

Ultimately, it was during the recently-concluded Asia Cup that Kohli broke the shackles and was back at his best as he amassed 276 runs in five matches, which included a career-best 122 not out, at an average of 92 and a strike-rate of 147.59.

He is now playing in India’s T20 series against Australia, where he has scored 13 runs in two matches at an average of 6.50 and a strike-rate of 100.

“This too shall pass. Stay strong,” Azam told Kohli on Twitter.

Pakistan are now in the midst of a seven-match T20 series against England, in which Azam has accumulated 149 runs in three games, which includes a century, at an average of 74.50 and a strike-rate of 155.20.

After this, the men in green will head to New Zealand for a T20 tri-series against the Black Caps and Bangladesh. All the matches will be played in Christchurch from October 7 to 14.

Pakistan have also announced their squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will get underway on October 16.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Series: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

