Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Senior middle order batsman Asad Shafiq is determined to get back into the Pakistan team, but made it clear that it is not a matter of life or death for him.

If Shafiq were to be given another chance, it would most likely be in Test cricket as he was once an anchor in the middle order, which is where Pakistan have been experiencing problems.

However, he will have to convince the selectors to recall him, which would mean performing well in domestic cricket.

Currently, he is playing for Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has been in great form as he has scored 381 runs in five matches, which includes a century and two fifties, at an average of 42.33.

“A comeback for Pakistan has not been made a matter of life and death for me,” Shafiq was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

The men in green are playing in the T20 World Cup right now, where they started with a four-wicket loss to India off the last ball of the match.

Their next fixture will be against Zimbabwe on Thursday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

