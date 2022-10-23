Our pace attack is stronger because of him, Babar Azam on Pakistan fast bowler who unleashes absolute thunderbolts

Babar Azam said Pakistan's pace attack is stronger because of Shaheen Shah Afridi

Babar Azam: “Pakistan have always come up with quality pace bowlers. Our fast bowling line-up is also very strong. With Shaheen coming back, it will become stronger”

Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said the team’s pace attack is stronger due to the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi was out of action for a few months after sustaining a knee ligament injury. As a result, he missed the Asia Cup, Pakistan’s seven-match T20 series against England, and their T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Now that the 22-year-old is back and firing on all cylinders, as he showed in the T20 World Cup warm-up games, Azam wants him to maintain that momentum throughout the tournament.

“Pakistan have always come up with quality pace bowlers. Our fast bowling line-up is also very strong. With Shaheen coming back, it will become stronger,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green started their campaign with a tense four-wicket loss to India, which occurred off the last ball of the match.

Their next game will be against Zimbabwe on Thursday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup?

