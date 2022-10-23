Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said the team’s pace attack is stronger due to the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi was out of action for a few months after sustaining a knee ligament injury. As a result, he missed the Asia Cup, Pakistan’s seven-match T20 series against England, and their T20 tri-series against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Now that the 22-year-old is back and firing on all cylinders, as he showed in the T20 World Cup warm-up games, Azam wants him to maintain that momentum throughout the tournament.

“Pakistan have always come up with quality pace bowlers. Our fast bowling line-up is also very strong. With Shaheen coming back, it will become stronger,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green started their campaign with a tense four-wicket loss to India, which occurred off the last ball of the match.

Their next game will be against Zimbabwe on Thursday in Perth.

Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

Reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan’s batting looks fragile without him, Aaqib Javed on batsman who can hit the ball a long way

Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! No! Will Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup? Yes! 3334 ( 61.98 % ) No! 2045 ( 38.02 % )

Like this: Like Loading...