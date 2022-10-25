Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq said his son Ali has what it takes to become a “good cricketer”.

This comes after his son recently featured in the Pakistan Junior League (PJL), where he represented the Bahawalpur Royals.

Ali Razzaq played five matches and scored 49 runs, which included a top score of 44, at an average of 24.50 and a strike-rate of 96.07.

With a solid campaign behind Ali, his father sees plenty of promise in him.

“He has the potential to become a good cricketer,” Abdul was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

