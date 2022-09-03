Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was left with a wry smile on his face after his five-year-old son, Abdullah, clean bowled him with an absolute jaffa.

This occurred while they were playing street cricket, which attracted the attention of many people.

Despite being cleaned up, Sarfaraz previously said that he does not want his son to become a cricketer.

Shabash Beta Abba ki he wicket he ura di 👏👏🔥 @SarfarazA_54 pic.twitter.com/rpvdxcNUVv — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) June 20, 2022

Sarfaraz is usually the back-up wicketkeeper to Mohammad Rizwan, which has resulted in him only playing a handful of matches over the last few years.

Most recently, he featured in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he scored 119 runs in five matches for the Kotli Lions, which included a top score of 52 not out, at an average of 119 and a strike-rate of 114.42.

Even though he is the second-choice keeper, the 35-year-old was not selected for the ongoing Asia Cup.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

