Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi admitted that India’s influence on world cricket can no longer be ignored.

He noted that whatever the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) want will happen as they hold a tremendous amount of sway.

Not only that, but he conceded that India is the biggest market when it comes to the sport.

“It all comes down to the market and the economy. The biggest [cricket] market is India. Whatever they will say will happen,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

India and Pakistan recently clashed at the 2022 Asia Cup, where the men in blue came out on top by five wickets.

However, Pakistan bounced back in style as they demolished Hong Kong by 155 runs.

They will now face India once again on Sunday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed gets clean bowled by his 5-year-old son

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 47502 ( 12.12 % ) Babar Azam 298502 ( 76.16 % ) Steve Smith 6823 ( 1.74 % ) Ben Stokes 8439 ( 2.15 % ) Kane Williamson 13913 ( 3.55 % ) Joe Root 3020 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2807 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1268 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2110 ( 0.54 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1273 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3101 ( 0.79 % ) Kagiso Rabada 781 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2378 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...