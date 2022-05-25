Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said he doesn’t want his son Abdullah to become a cricketer in the future.

Despite being “passionate” about the game, he wants to see his son pursue something else as a career.

Explaining why, he noted that he has suffered a lot of criticisms and setbacks, which is something he doesn’t want his son to go through.

Sarfaraz used to be undroppable as he was Pakistan’s captain. However, after being stripped of the leadership role, he was replaced by Mohammad Rizwan, who has since become the country’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman.

As a result, Sarfaraz has been limited to just a handful of games over the past few years.

“Abdullah is passionate about playing cricket. But, I don’t want him to become a cricketer,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Actually, being a cricketer, I suffered many things that I don’t want Abdullah to face.”

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, which will be held in Rawalpindi from June 8 to 12.

Pakistan Squad for West Indies ODI Series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood

