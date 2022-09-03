Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir said India captain Rohit Sharma struggled when facing him as he “bowled well every time”.

Amir’s comments come after Rohit called him an ordinary bowler after the 2016 Asia Cup.

Despite this, the left-arm seamer pointed out that Rohit is a “world-class player” as he has established himself as one of the best openers in the world.

“I bowled well every time I faced Rohit and he struggled while facing me, still, I will call him a world-class player,” Amir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

During India’s match against Pakistan in the 2016 Asia Cup, Amir trapped Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane lbw in the first over before getting rid of Suresh Raina in his next over.

However, his efforts went in vain as India triumphed by five wickets.

He also starred in Pakistan’s 180-run win over India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where he dismissed Rohit, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in quick succession.

The two cricketing powerhouses recently clashed at the 2022 Asia Cup, with India winning by five wickets.

Pakistan bounced back against Hong Kong, defeating them by 155 runs.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Without question he is world-class, Pakistan quick Mohammad Amir on destructive batsman

