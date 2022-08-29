Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan must still be backed even though his form in ODIs hasn’t been great as of late.

Rizwan made 85 runs in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies at an average of 28.33.

He followed that up with 83 runs in two ODIs against the Netherlands at an average of 83.

Given the number of strong performances Rizwan has had for the national team, especially in 2021, Afridi doesn’t think it would be wise for people to lose confidence in the 30-year-old.

“We will still back him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is now featuring in the Asia Cup, where he scored 43 in Pakistan’s five-wicket loss to India on Sunday.

Pakistan’s next match will be against Hong Kong on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

