Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is a “key player” in the national team.

Rizwan has come under fire from critics for his performances in ODIs recently, but Afridi brushed this aside.

Given the number of match-winning innings Rizwan has played, the former captain sees the 30-year-old as an incredibly useful asset who is integral to Pakistan’s success going forward.

“He is a key player in our side,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan recently featured in the national team’s three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, where he scored 83 runs in two games at an average of 83.

He began his Asia Cup campaign with a solid 43 against India, but it was not enough to stop Pakistan from losing the match by five wickets.

The men in green will now play Hong Kong on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

