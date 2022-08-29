Image courtesy of: Unsplash
Pakistan icon Shahid Afridi said people have such high expectations of wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.
This is because Rizwan has propelled himself to the elite club of cricketers who perform well on a regular basis.
Since he is expected to score runs every time, all eyes are constantly on Rizwan whenever he plays for Pakistan.
“Expectations are so high from Rizwan,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
In Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, which they won 3-0, Rizwan amassed 83 runs in two games at an average of 83.
Rizwan began his Asia Cup campaign with 43 runs against India, but it went in vain as the men in blue won by five wickets.
Pakistan will now play Hong Kong on Friday.
Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
