Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said people will start talking if wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan fails to perform in two or three matches.

He attributed this to the fact that everyone has become accustomed to seeing the 30-year-old score runs consistently for Pakistan.

Given the fact that Rizwan can be criticised after poor showings in a couple of games, Afridi pointed out that it shows the high expectations people have of him.

“Due to his performance in the recent past, if he doesn’t do well in two or three matches, people start talking about him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan recently featured in the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands and scored 83 runs in two matches at an average of 83.

He kicked off his Asia Cup campaign with 43 runs in Pakistan’s five-wicket loss to India.

The men in green will now face Hong Kong on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Expectations are so high, Shahid Afridi says everyone is watching a Pakistan player closely

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 47465 ( 12.12 % ) Babar Azam 298206 ( 76.16 % ) Steve Smith 6822 ( 1.74 % ) Ben Stokes 8429 ( 2.15 % ) Kane Williamson 13910 ( 3.55 % ) Joe Root 3016 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2803 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1268 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2100 ( 0.54 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1273 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3080 ( 0.79 % ) Kagiso Rabada 781 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2377 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...