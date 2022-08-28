Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan great Shahid Afridi has advised wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan to enjoy the moment whenever he plays ODI cricket.

Rizwan’s form in the 50-over format has been called into question as he has not been at his best over the last couple of series.

In the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, he scored 85 runs at an average of 28.33.

He then proceeded to make 83 runs in two ODIs against the Netherlands at an average of 83.

Given how well the 30-year-old has been doing in T20 Internationals, Afridi told him to play with the same freedom in ODIs.

“Rizwan should enjoy ODI cricket, similar to what he does in T20I cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan’s next assignment will be the Asia Cup, which is being held in the UAE.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

