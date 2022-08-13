Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Iconic Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said he got nightmares when South Africa batting great AB de Villiers was in good form as was “very destructive”.

De Villiers had earlier said that he gets nightmares when recalling the times he faced the Rawalpindi Express.

However, Akhtar said he felt the same way when the 38-year-old was firing on all cylinders.

“He had tweeted that he gets nightmares. But even I get nightmares because when AB is in full form then he is very destructive,” he was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda according to Cricwick.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team will be travelling to the Netherlands to play three ODIs in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

After that, they will head to the UAE for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

