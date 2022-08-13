Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar heaped praise on iconic South Africa batsman AB de Villiers, saying “what an athlete” he was.

De Villiers played 114 Tests for South Africa and scored 8,765 runs, which included 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries, at an average of 50.66.

He also featured in 228 ODIs and accumulated 9,577 runs, which included 25 hundreds and 53 fifties, at an average of 53.50.

As for his Twenty20 International career, the 38-year-old participated in 78 matches and amassed 1,672 runs, which included 10 half-centuries, at an average of 26.12.

In addition to being a top-class athlete, Akhtar also lauded De Villiers for his character and being a “great family guy”.

“What an athlete, what a character, what a great family guy,” he was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda according to Cricwick.

On another note, the Pakistan team will now play three ODIs against the Netherlands in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

Once the series concludes, they will travel to the UAE for the Asia Cup, which will be held from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

