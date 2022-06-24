Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic South Africa batsman AB de Villiers said he still gets nightmares when remembering the times he faced Pakistan pace ace Shoaib Akhtar.

Akhtar is among the fastest bowlers to have played the sport and, in fact, still holds the record for the quickest delivery bowled in international cricket at 161.3 kph, which came during the 2003 World Cup.

Enjoying a stellar career, Akhtar featured in 46 Tests and took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also represented Pakistan in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for T20 Internationals, the Rawalpindi Express picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

“Oh man! I still get nightmares,” De Villiers said on Twitter.

