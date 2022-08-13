Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he engages in a lot of banter with South Africa power-hitter AB de Villiers.

De Villiers represented South Africa in 114 Tests, accumulating 8,765 runs, which included 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries, at an average of 50.66.

He also played 228 ODIs and scored 9,577 runs, which included 25 hundreds and 53 fifties, at an average of 53.50.

As for his Twenty20 International career, the 38-year-old has featured in 78 matches and made 1,672 runs, which included 10 half-centuries, at an average of 26.12.

Despite having played against each other on a number of occasions, Akhtar noted that he and De Villiers have a good relationship.

“Me and him have a lot of banter,” the Rawalpindi Express was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda according to Cricwick.

Pakistan will now head to the Netherlands to play a three-match ODI series that will take place in Rotterdam from August 16 to 21.

The men in green will then participate in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

