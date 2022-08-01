Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has backed wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, saying he is an “important player”.

He added that Rizwan also supports him “in challenging times”.

Azam’s defence of Rizwan comes at a time where the 30-year-old’s form has cooled slightly.

The 27-year-old previously stated that he has “full faith” in Rizwan, who continues to be Pakistan’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in all three formats.

In the first Test against Sri Lanka, he made scores of 19 and 40.

As for the Pakistan skipper, he led by example, making 119 and 55 as the national team triumphed by four wickets.

“Form is temporary in cricket and I think it is a part of the game. Rizwan is our important player and supports me in challenging times,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

In the second Test, Azam registered scores of 16 and 81, while Rizwan struck 24 and 37.

Their efforts were not enough as Sri Lanka triumphed by 246 runs to ensure the series ended as a 1-1 draw.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Swelling should be seen, Pakistan express bowler wanted batsmen to remember him

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 47216 ( 12.16 % ) Babar Azam 295507 ( 76.11 % ) Steve Smith 6809 ( 1.75 % ) Ben Stokes 8403 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13885 ( 3.58 % ) Joe Root 2941 ( 0.76 % ) Rashid Khan 2786 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1255 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2048 ( 0.53 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1258 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3021 ( 0.78 % ) Kagiso Rabada 771 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2355 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...