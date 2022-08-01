Image courtesy of: Pixabay
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has backed wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, saying he is an “important player”.
He added that Rizwan also supports him “in challenging times”.
Azam’s defence of Rizwan comes at a time where the 30-year-old’s form has cooled slightly.
The 27-year-old previously stated that he has “full faith” in Rizwan, who continues to be Pakistan’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in all three formats.
In the first Test against Sri Lanka, he made scores of 19 and 40.
As for the Pakistan skipper, he led by example, making 119 and 55 as the national team triumphed by four wickets.
“Form is temporary in cricket and I think it is a part of the game. Rizwan is our important player and supports me in challenging times,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
In the second Test, Azam registered scores of 16 and 81, while Rizwan struck 24 and 37.
Their efforts were not enough as Sri Lanka triumphed by 246 runs to ensure the series ended as a 1-1 draw.
